How many inches of snow did Chicago get? Latest snow totals following 1st winter storm

In some parts, it may have been a dud. In others, upwards of six inches of snow fell during Chicago's first snowstorm of the season Tuesday, leading to slick roads, snarled traffic and a brief ground stop at O'Hare International Airport.
MORE: Several rounds of snow, along with ‘coldest air of the season' to hit Chicago area
Kane County was among the areas hardest hit by the storm. Wayne reported 6.3 inches, while Elburn and Hampshire both recorded five inches of snow, according to officials.
Yorkville in Kendall County recorded 5.5 inches of snow, while DeKalb officials estimate that approximately six inches of snow fell during the storm.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Here's a full list of the latest snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service and the NBC 5 Storm Team:
Cook County:
Midway Airport – 3.4 inches
Local
O’Hare Airport – 3.2 inches
Roselle – 3.7 inches
Schaumburg – 3 inches
DeKalb County:
DeKalb – 6 inches
DuPage County:
Carol Stream – 4.5 inches
Downers Grove – 4.3 inches
Medinah – 2.5 inches
Naperville – 4.5 inches
Winfield – 3.5 inches
Kane County:
Aurora – 3.5 inches
Campton Hills – 5.5 inches
Elburn – 5 inches
Hampshire – 5 inches
South Elgin - 5.4 inches
Wayne – 6.3 inches
Kendall County:
Yorkville – 5.5 inches
McHenry County:
Crystal Lake – 3 inches
Prairie Grove – 3.5 inches
Ogle County:
Byron – 5 inches
Will County:
Joliet – 3.2 inches
Plainfield – 2.5 inches
Romeoville – 3.1 inches