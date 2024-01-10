Chicago Snow

How many inches of snow did Chicago get? Latest snow totals following 1st winter storm

While many areas saw rain during Tuesday's storm, others saw upwards of 5 inches of snow

In some parts, it may have been a dud. In others, upwards of six inches of snow fell during Chicago's first snowstorm of the season Tuesday, leading to slick roads, snarled traffic and a brief ground stop at O'Hare International Airport.

Kane County was among the areas hardest hit by the storm. Wayne reported 6.3 inches, while Elburn and Hampshire both recorded five inches of snow, according to officials.

Yorkville in Kendall County recorded 5.5 inches of snow, while DeKalb officials estimate that approximately six inches of snow fell during the storm.

Here's a full list of the latest snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service and the NBC 5 Storm Team:

Cook County:

Midway Airport – 3.4 inches

O’Hare Airport – 3.2 inches

Roselle – 3.7 inches

Schaumburg – 3 inches

DeKalb County:

DeKalb – 6 inches

DuPage County:

Carol Stream – 4.5 inches

Downers Grove – 4.3 inches

Medinah – 2.5 inches

Naperville – 4.5 inches

Winfield – 3.5 inches

Kane County:

Aurora – 3.5 inches

Campton Hills – 5.5 inches

Elburn – 5 inches

Hampshire – 5 inches

South Elgin - 5.4 inches

Wayne – 6.3 inches

Kendall County:

Yorkville – 5.5 inches

McHenry County:

Crystal Lake – 3 inches

Prairie Grove – 3.5 inches

Ogle County:

Byron – 5 inches

Will County:

Joliet – 3.2 inches

Plainfield – 2.5 inches

Romeoville – 3.1 inches

