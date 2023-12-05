How long should you warm up your car in the winter and is it legal?

As temperatures cool and snow soon hits, how long should drivers warm up their vehicles and are their laws against doing so in the Chicago area?

Winter is near, and that means colder temperatures and the potential for more snow ahead, which can bring challenges for some car owners.

But before you start your vehicle, you'll want to know some things.

Is it legal to warm up your car in Illinois?

Although many Illinoisans may be tempted to turn their car on before shoveling the driveway or finishing getting ready for work, Illinois state law prohibits drivers from leaving unattended cars running.

"...No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway," according to the state's vehicle code.

For drivers in Chicago, leaving a vehicle unattended is a municipal code violation, as is the case in other communities.

What if you have remote start?

There is one way around the law, however: Using a remote start.

A vehicle turned on using a remote starter system is not classified an "unattended motor vehicle," the law says.

However, in 2021, the Chicago Police Department warned against doing so, noting a string of vehicle thefts in which offenders targeted unattended vehicles.

"Vehicles that are left running continue to be taken in the 14th District and citywide," the Jan. 17 tweet read. "Please do your part to protect yourself and your community. Giving away your car is a nice gesture but... TURN IT OFF AND TAKE THE KEYS!!!"

Never leave your vehicle running and unattended. Not only is it a municipal violation but someone can take your vehicle and use it in a crime. #CPDMediaCar https://t.co/reGhzUWTrK — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 17, 2021

How long should cars warm up before you drive them?

According to Consumer Reports, the duration might be shorter than you think.

The publication's chief mechanic, John Ibbotson, said running the engine for about a minute before driving on a cold day could be helpful, but beyond that is not necessary aside from warming the inside or defogging the windshield, if needed.

Auto Zone suggests just 30 seconds for warming up a vehicle, however, then driving the vehicle for a few minutes to warm it up.

"Normal driving for 5-10 minutes warms your car up faster than idling," the company said. "Your car runs most efficiently at normal operating temperatures. Driving your car normally will warm it up much faster than idling in the driveway. Long idle times waste fuel and cause increased wear and tear on components."

Auto Zone notes, however, that making sure your windshield is clear is important before driving.