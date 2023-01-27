Can Illinois Residents Legally Warm Their Cars Up Unattended?

With the Chicago area preparing for more snowfall this weekend after seeing the highest totals of the year thus far, many residents are looking to have a warm car to jump in to on a blisteringly cold morning.

Although many Illinoisans may be tempted to turn their car on before shoveling the driveway or finishing getting ready for work, Illinois state law prohibits drivers from leaving unattended cars running.

"...No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway," according to the state's vehicle code.

For drivers in Chicago, leaving a vehicle unattended is a municipal code violation, as is the case in other communities.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There is one way around it however: Using a remote start.

A vehicle turned on using a remote starter system is not classified an "unattended motor vehicle," the law says.

However, in 2021, the Chicago Police Department warned against doing so, noting a string of vehicle thefts in which offenders targeted unattended vehicles.

"Vehicles that are left running continue to be taken in the 14th District and citywide," the Jan. 17 tweet read. "Please do your part to protect yourself and your community. Giving away your car is a nice gesture but... TURN IT OFF AND TAKE THE KEYS!!!"