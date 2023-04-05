How Long Will Severe Weather Threat Last in Chicago Area? Here's the Latest Timeline

Severe thunderstorms were moving their way across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana early Wednesday morning, leaving much of the region under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Wednesday morning's storms mark the third round of severe weather hitting the region in the last 24 hours after severe weather struck Tuesday morning and evening.

How long could they last?

Here's what to expect and when:

6 a.m. Wednesday

Severe weather has started inching its way into the Chicago area at this time.

A severe thunderstorm watch, which remains in effect until 11 a.m., includes more than 50 counties across Illinois and northwest Indiana.

A tornado warning has now been issued for all of DeKalb County until 6:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At 6:11 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Paw Paw, moving to the northeast at 60 miles per hour.

Radar indicated rotation within the cell, and residents are urged to seek shelter if they are in the path of the storm.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for parts of DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties until 7 a.m., warning of damaging winds gusts of up to 60 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana until 6 a.m. CT and for northern LaPorte County until 6:15 a.m. CT.

There, storms were reportedly bringing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Storms are approaching from the west, with severe thunderstorm warnings popping up in several counties.

A tornado warning has also been issued until 6:15 a.m. in western Illinois, just outside of the Chicago area, with radar indicating rotation within a storm cell in that area. It is moving to the northeast at 55 miles per hour, with parts of LaSalle and DeKalb counties potentially in its path as it moves along.

Storms are expected to increase across the I-39 corridor through the 6 a.m. hour, with damaging winds and hail the main threats, according to forecast models, along with frequent lightning.

Tornadoes cannot be ruled out with these systems.

7 a.m. Tuesday

The severe threat was expected to hit most through 7 a.m.

Parts of the Chicago area, including Cook, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties, are at an "enhanced risk" of severe weather Wednesday morning, with all of northwest Indiana also fitting into that category, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The rest of the NBC 5 viewing area is at a "slight risk" of severe storms, per the SPC guidance.

11 a.m.

The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect across the entire region until 11 a.m.

Later Friday

Even after the storms pass later in the morning, a wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m.,. with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour possible after the front finally clears the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the biggest threat will likely take place between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and sit west of Interstate 39.

Another and possibly even bigger round of potentially severe storms will move in Wednesday morning, with the threat increasing for the Chicago.

The main threats with that system will be damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. The biggest threat with this system will sit along and east of Interstate 55.

The potential for severe storms on Wednesday has increased. Main threats are from damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. A relatively higher potential exists along and east of I-55. Severe threat will end in the early aftn. #ILwx #INwx (2/3) pic.twitter.com/nIKHo9zNbr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 4, 2023

The biggest threat for strong to potentially severe conditions will likely be between 6 a.m. and noon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A wind advisory will be in effect across much of the area from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible.

As Wednesday's storms move across the area, temperatures will quickly fall.

As each wave develops, it will be important to stay alert.

Track the storms as they move through the area live with our interactive radar:

