Severe Thunderstorm Watches, Warnings Issued in Chicago Area as Gusty Winds, Large Hail Possible

The National Weather Service has issued a series of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for the Chicago area that covers the morning commute Wednesday, with another round of large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties in Illinois, and will be in effect through 7 a.m.

The warning includes all of DeKalb County, as well as southwestern Kane County, northern LaSalle County and western Kendall County, according to NWS officials.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible, with DeKalb, LaSalle, Sandwich and Somonauk among those communities potentially impacted.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued across an area that includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and also includes Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, and wil run through 11 a.m.

Already, showers and thunderstorms are firing across the area Wednesday morning, with a severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Central time.

Quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible with the storm, which could impact Gary, Portage, Merrillville and Valparaiso, among others.

A special weather statement was also issued for parts of Cook County, including Cicero, Oak Park and the north side of Chicago. Thunderstorms are rolling into the area, with pea-size hail possible and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Storms are also approaching from the west, with severe thunderstorm warnings popping up in several counties, including Winnebago County. That warning will last through 6 a.m., and the storm could produce wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

A tornado warning has also been issued until 6:15 a.m. in western Illinois' Bureau and LaSalle counties, with radar indicating rotation within a storm cell in that area. It is moving to the northeast at 55 miles per hour, with parts of LaSalle and DeKalb counties potentially in its path as it moves along.

Storms are expected to increase across the I-39 corridor through the 6 a.m. hour, with damaging winds and hail the main threats, according to forecast models, along with frequent lightning.

Parts of the Chicago area, including Cook, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties, are at an "enhanced risk" of severe weather Wednesday morning, with all of northwest Indiana also fitting into that category, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The rest of the NBC 5 viewing area is at a "slight risk" of severe storms, per the SPC guidance.

Even after the storms pass later in the morning, a wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m.,. with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour possible after the front finally clears the region.