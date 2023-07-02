Stevenson Expressway completely closed at Pulaski as flash flooding hits area highways

If you’re planning on driving in the Chicago area Sunday morning, be prepared for some delays as heavy rains have caused flash flooding on multiple expressways in the area.

The biggest issues are being reported on the Stevenson Expressway, as flooding has forced officials to close the roadway in both directions near Pulaski Avenue.

Outbound traffic is being diverted onto Kedzie at this time, and inbound traffic is being diverted onto Pulaski, according to Illinios State Police.

According to Illinois officials and Total Traffic, another spot of concern is the inbound Edens Expressway, with flooding reported just after Lawrence Avenue.

Traffic is slowed in the area between Cicero Avenue and Montrose Avenue because of standing water on the roadway, according to officials.

Flooding was also reported on the outbound side of the Kennedy Expressway near the Diversey exit, with at least one car reported stranded because of standing water.

On the Eisenhower Expressway, the inbound side of the roadway is being impacted by flooding, with standing water reported near Mill Road in DuPage County.

Finally, the outbound side of Interstate 57 is seeing flooding near 127th Street, with two right lanes blocked because of standing water. The inbound side of the Bishop Ford Expressway is also seeing flooding issues, with lanes impacted between Sibley Boulevard and 103rd Street.

Heavy rains are expected to continue through at least Sunday afternoon, with a flash flood warning in effect until 3:15 p.m. for east-central Cook County.

Up to three inches of rain have fallen Sunday morning, and additional rainfall of 1-to-3 inches is possible.