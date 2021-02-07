Frigid Wind Chills Reported Across Chicago Area Sunday

If you walked outside your home on Sunday and had your breath taken away by the cold, you certainly were not alone, as measured wind chills plunged to breathtaking lows.
Several Chicago-area communities reported wind chills of more than 30 degrees below zero, including in suburban Aurora. According to the National Weather Service, a wind chill of 36 degrees below zero was recorded there as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon across the Chicago area, with high temperatures only expected to reach into the single digits on Sunday.
Here are the reported wind chills across the area this morning:
Aurora/Sugar Grove: -36 degrees
Chicago (Midway Airport): -25 degrees
Chicago (O’Hare Airport): -24 degrees
DeKalb: -33 degrees
DuPage: -28 degrees
Peru: -28 degrees
Pontiac: -26 degrees
Rochelle: -29 degrees
Rockford: -29 degrees
Valparaiso (Indiana): -24 degrees