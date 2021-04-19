Freeze Watch Issued for Chicago Area as Near-Record Lows Possible

It's about to get cold again, Chicago.

A wet start to the week will usher in a cold front that could send temperatures to near-record lows with a Freeze Watch taking effect across the Chicago area beginning Tuesday evening.

A Freeze Watch takes effects across the area Tuesday evening warning of sub-freezing temperatures in the upper-20s.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the alert warns.

The watch is expected to continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday, though sub-freezing temperatures could return again Wednesday evening, according to the alert.

In fact, temperatures early Wednesday morning could reach near record lows, according to Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman.

The record morning low for April 21 is 27 degrees, set in 1986 at O'Hare Airport.

The forecast low at O'Hare for Wednesday morning is 28 degrees, as of Monday.

The temperature is well below the average low of 41 degrees.

Highs Wednesday will likely reach into the mid-40s before returning to the 50s by Thursday, where they'll stay through the weekend.