Warmer-than-average temperatures were expected to continue Friday in the Chicago area, with no signs of snow or cold for the next few weeks, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The average first snow for the Chicago area comes mid-November, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. But that doesn't look to be the case this year.

"Not seeing any signs of snow yet. You look through the next 2-3 weeks and it doesn't look like any of that arctic air comes our way," Jeanes said, of the extended weather outlook for Illinois.

According to Jeanes, Friday will be a clear and sunny day with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

"A bright, nice fall afternoon," Jeanes said, adding that temperatures in the low 60s and 50s were expected to continue through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday was also expected to be clear for part of the day, with light rain chances going up after sunset, Jeanes said.

"Most of us won't see showers until after dark," Jeanes said, of the timing.

Rain was expected to continue overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, with showers expected to be gone by around 9 a.m. More rain could develop in the evening however, Jeanes said.

According to Jeanes, Sunday was also expected to be a windier day, with gusts as high as 30 miles-per-hour at times.

The next chance of rain comes Wednesday of next week, Jeanes said, with showers developing mid-day.