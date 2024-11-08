Chicago Weather

The Chicago area typically sees its 1st snow in mid-November. What does this year's forecast hold?

Friday in the Chicago area will be a clear and sunny day with high temperatures around 60 degrees

Warmer-than-average temperatures were expected to continue Friday in the Chicago area, with no signs of snow or cold for the next few weeks, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The average first snow for the Chicago area comes mid-November, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. But that doesn't look to be the case this year.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"Not seeing any signs of snow yet. You look through the next 2-3 weeks and it doesn't look like any of that arctic air comes our way," Jeanes said, of the extended weather outlook for Illinois.

Chicago Forecast Oct 24

How cold, snowy could Chicago's winter be? Latest winter weather predictions

Chicago Forecast Oct 20

How do El Niño, La Niña patterns impact Chicago's winter weather?

Chicago Weather Oct 17

La Niña expected to impact Chicago winter forecast, but what does that mean?

According to Jeanes, Friday will be a clear and sunny day with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

"A bright, nice fall afternoon," Jeanes said, adding that temperatures in the low 60s and 50s were expected to continue through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday was also expected to be clear for part of the day, with light rain chances going up after sunset, Jeanes said.

"Most of us won't see showers until after dark," Jeanes said, of the timing.

Rain was expected to continue overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, with showers expected to be gone by around 9 a.m. More rain could develop in the evening however, Jeanes said.

According to Jeanes, Sunday was also expected to be a windier day, with gusts as high as 30 miles-per-hour at times.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The next chance of rain comes Wednesday of next week, Jeanes said, with showers developing mid-day.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecast
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us