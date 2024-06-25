Flood watch issued for parts of Chicago area as strong-to-severe storms possible

With strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible again Tuesday night in the Chicago area, a flood watch has been issued for areas that have been hammered by heavy rain over the last 24 hours.

According to the National Weather Service, the flood watch will remain in effect in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to hammer the area in the evening hours Tuesday, and some storms could even persist into Wednesday morning.

Due to heavy rains both on Monday night and Tuesday morning, saturated ground could lead to flash flooding in areas west of Interstate 57. Creeks and streams could rise out of their banks, and there could be some localized street flooding across the area, forecasters warn.

Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rains and gusty winds as a cold front pushes toward the area, with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect in LaSalle County until midnight.

More showers could occur early Wednesday before the front finally moves out, according to officials and forecast models. Temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels, hovering around 80 degrees for several days before another chance of rain arrives on Friday.