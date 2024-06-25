Another round of storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in Chicago area

After a stormy morning brought weather alerts to several Chicago-area counties, leaving dozens of flights canceled and sparking a ground stop at the region's largest airport, the threat for severe weather isn't over yet.

Another round of strong-to-severe storms could rapidly develop heading into the afternoon hours.

Moving into the afternoon and evening, a cold front is expected to inch into the region, which could spark another line of storms for some, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The storms are expected to spark between the late afternoon and early evening hours, continuing through the night and into the overnight hours.

"Most of the activity will start to shift a little bit farther south overnight into early Wednesday morning," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott said.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, counties to the north Tuesday were at a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the SPC"s five-level scale. The rest of the Chicago area Tuesday was under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranked as level two.

The National Weather Service said storms that do develop along the line are "likely" to become severe, bringing threats of damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall.

We are monitoring for the potential for additional storms development later today. If storms are able to form they would likely become severe with damaging wind and hail and locally heavy rainfall being the main hazards. Have multiple ways to get weather alerts! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/XlXmE48XGQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 25, 2024

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings took effect early Tuesday across the Chicago area as a fast-moving line of storms brought heavy downpours, lightning, hail and thunder.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

MORE: Live weather radar map

In advance of the weather, Chicago's Metropolitan Water Reclamation District issued an “Overflow Action Day” alert, advising Chicago-area residents to use less water in an effort to prevent overflowing of storm water management systems in the region.

Tuesday will also be a hot and humid day with muggier conditions, Roman said. Dew points in the 60s and 70s were expected, along with temperatures in the 80s to mid-90s.

Waves of thunderstorms are expected today. Any storm may produce damaging winds, frequent lightning strikes, and torrential rainfall. Repeated storms over the same area may lead to flash flooding, as well. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sTCvfDuxBo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 25, 2024

According to Scott, heat index levels Tuesday could reach above 100 in some locations.