Chicago Weather

Excessive heat warning issued for most of Chicago area

The warning was extended to all of northeastern Illinois for Tuesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

An excessive heat warning has been issued for most of the Chicago area, with heat indices approaching 115 degrees on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will include McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, and will go into effect at noon Tuesday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Cook County remains under an excessive heat warning until Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the area is under a heat advisory Monday, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees across the area. High humidity and air temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s are making this period one of the hottest of the year, threatening records on both Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday’s readings could be even warmer with even more humidity, pushing heat indices up to 110-to-115 degrees, according to officials.

Those experts are advising residents to stay indoors as much as possible, and to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the day.

Cooling centers are opening around the area to help residents to beat the heat, including in the city of Chicago. Salvation Army locations are also offering cooling centers for residents during the worst of the heat wave.

Local

Business 52 mins ago

As Kroger, Albertson defend merger plans in court, here's which Illinois stores are being sold

Clear the Shelters 2 hours ago

Shelter pup gets pampered at suburban hotel ahead of adoption event

Temperatures will slowly start to decrease through this weekend, with highs potentially returning to the 70s by Sunday, according to forecast models.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us