Dozens of crashes reported amid winter storm hammering Chicago area

Dozens of crashes have been reported on area roadways due to a winter storm blasting the Chicago area, leading to road closures and numerous reports of injuries.

A winter storm is expected to continue impacting the area through the late evening hours, with snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour possible. Gusty winds in excess of 40 miles per hour could also cause blowing snow and poor visibility.

A crash on the Veteran’s Memorial Tollway in Will County has blocked one lane of the roadway near 143rd and Archer Avenue, while another crash on the Jane Addams Tollway in Kane County has also led to a lane closure and reports of injuries.

The Tri-State Tollway is also reporting lane closures near the Hinsdale Oasis because of a crash, while Interstate 55 is seeing multiple crashes in Will County as snow and rain continue to fall.

In DeKalb County, a crash led to a vehicle rolling into a flooded ditch according to Total Traffic, leading firefighters scrambling to rescue a person trapped in the vehicle.

The Eisenhower Expressway is also seeing travel issues, especially in DuPage County due to potholes and slick spots that have led to multiple crashes.

Area surface streets are also being impacted by the weather, as Glen Ellyn police say St. Charles Road is closed in both directions between Main Street and Highland Avenue because of snow and ice build-up on the roadway.

A slew of accidents are being reported across DuPage County, including one involving injuries in Hinsdale on 55th Street. Woodridge police are also responding to several accidents.