‘Difficult travel' possible as heavy snow band could form over Wisconsin-Illinois border

It may be a few days into spring, but it could feel downright wintry along the Wisconsin-Illinois border on Friday morning, with heavy snow threatening to snarl the commute for thousands of residents.

According to the National Weather Service, winter weather advisories have been issued for most of southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, and parts of northern Illinois, including McHenry County and Lake County.

That advisory is expected to last throughout the morning Friday and into the early afternoon, with travel headaches possible across the region.

According to the advisory, “travel could be very difficult” in southern Wisconsin, with 4-to-6 inches of snow possible in an area that includes Madison, Milwaukee and Kenosha.

Areas along the border in Illinois could see anywhere from 1-to-5 inches of snow, but there is some concern that the heaviest band of snow could drift southward, expanding the potential impact of the system according to officials.

The primary concern remains the morning commute Friday, with the heavy snow potentially leading to slow and sloppy travel conditions during that window.

In areas between I-90 and I-80, there is a possibility of a dusting of snow, but mixed precipitation and rain are possible in those regions as well. Rain will mainly impact areas along and south of Interstate 80 before the clipper system moves through the area, according to forecast models.

Another system will push through Monday, bringing rain and wind to the region before things start to clear out by Wednesday.

