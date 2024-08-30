Could dangerous Lake Michigan waves spoil Chicago's final beach weekend?

This weekend will be the final time that Chicago residents will be able to swim at the city’s beaches, but could dangerous waves and currents spoil the fun?

According to the National Weather Service, the arrival of a cold front this weekend will not only bring cooler temperatures, but the shift in winds could also create “dangerous conditions” on Lake Michigan.

Those conditions could develop on the southern end of Lake Michigan beginning on Sunday, with high waves and dangerous currents expected to persist through Monday.

The timing for those conditions isn’t ideal for those hoping to get out for one last weekend on the water, as Monday marks the end of the summer swimming season at Chicago beaches.

According to Chicago Park District officials, the determination on whether conditions are safe enough for swimming will be made by 11 a.m. each day, with the announcement made on the district’s website.

Beachgoers should adhere to swimming restrictions, which are relayed via flags placed at each of the city’s official beaches.

Lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to officials.

More information on water conditions can also be found on the National Weather Service’s website.