Cool temperatures, high waves anticipated Sunday in Chicago area

Chicago will likely see its coolest high temperature in three weeks, but a day at the beach may not be in the cards for residents on Sunday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, highs Sunday will barely reach 70 degrees through much of the area, though it will be even cooler near Lake Michigan. That is far below the average daily temperature for late June, which clocks in at 84 degrees according to the National Weather Service.

While the temperature will be the coolest since early June, a trip into the water won’t be the way to celebrate it. The National Weather Service is warning that wave heights on Lake Michigan could reach 4-to-8 feet, and dangerous currents are also expected, leading to a ‘high swim risk’ categorization for Sunday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be downright chilly on the first day of July, with lows plunging into the mid-50s overnight, according to forecast models.

Temperatures during the day will still be cooler than average, but will be warmer as they rise into the mid-to-upper 70s across the area. Dry conditions are also expected, but that will change heading into Tuesday.

According to forecast models, highs Tuesday will rise into the mid-80s, with chances of showers and thunderstorms across the area. That rain could persist into Wednesday morning, but it won’t do much to cool things off, as highs are still expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday.

For the Fourth of July, current forecasts are calling for chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but that rain could move out of the area by the time fireworks displays light up the night skies. Showers and storms could arrive again for Friday, with highs in the mid-80s each day.

Saturday and Sunday appear to be clear from precipitation, with highs once again in the mid-80s across the area.

