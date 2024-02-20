‘Feeling more like spring:' Chicago area expected to hit 60 degrees for first time this season

Things will feel more like April in the Chicago area this week, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with temperatures set to climb into the 50s and 60s.

"Feeling more like spring as we go into your Tuesday, your Wednesday, your Thursday," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, starting with a high temperature Tuesday of 57 degrees.

According to Roman, the average for this time of year is around 37 degrees.

"57 degrees is more typical for April 10," Roman said.

Tuesday will see dry and mild conditions with some clouds, Roman continued, with wind gusts up 25 miles per hour.

"A little breezy as we head into the afternoon," Roman said.

Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise even more, with highs in the low 60, making it the first time the Chicago area sees a 60 degree temperature this season.

"Depending on how much sunshine we could get, Wednesday's temperatures could get even warmer, into the mid-to-upper 60s" Roman said.

Late Wednesday night however, rain could move in.

Around 11 p.m., scattered rain showers are expected to move in, with some showers continuing through early Thursday morning. By 10 a.m., showers will push to the south, making way for drier conditions and sunshine, Roman said.

Thursday, temperatures will drop slightly, Roman said, with highs back down in the low 50s, followed by a "cool down" in the 40s Friday and Saturday.