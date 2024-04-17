Chicago weather: More showers, storms with gusty winds, hail could develop

A day after some parts of the Chicago area saw severe weather with hail, lightning, heavy rain and tornado watches, Wednesday started out mild and dry for most areas, though the chance for more showers and storms could develop in the morning and afternoon.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, scattered showers to the north and west early Wednesday morning had moved into some parts of DeKalb county. As that passes through, another quick line of showers and storms to the east and in Northwest Indiana could form around 8 a.m., NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

If storms do develop, Roman said, they have a low-end, "marginal" risk of becoming severe.

"If a storm does pass through, we're looking at gusty winds and hail," Roman said, of the main threats.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Scattered storms PSBL this AM with a cold front. Small (~20%) chance exists for some storms to become severe east of black dashed line in graphic. Main threats would be strong winds and a PSBL tornado. This threat ends quickly from west-to-east thru the late morning. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/d5dU7sILSf — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 17, 2024

Forecast models show the weather threat remains to the east and in Northwest Indiana. Roman added that the isolated storms could develop within a short window of time, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

By lunchtime and through the afternoon hours, the chance for showers and storms will dissipate, Roman said. However, gusty winds of between 30 and 40 miles per hour will remain, and temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day.

According to Roman, Wednesday's high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s will hit in the morning. After that, temperatures will slowly drop, remaining cooler and below-average through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

More rain is on the way for Thursday, Roman said, with showers expected between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, a few afternoon thunderstorms could develop to the south.

A few sct storms early this AM with a cold front. Storm threat ends with the frontal passage later this AM, then winds become gusty (up to 40 mph) from the west for the PM. Another system bring more rain on Thu, then it turns drier and cooler for the weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/pCYaVmX3sW — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 17, 2024

Temperatures Thursday and into the weekend remain cool, with highs in the 50s and 60s. In the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, temperatures could drop even more, into the 30s and 40s.

"This is why we say do not plant your flowers until after Mother's Day," Roman said, of the potential for frost to form.