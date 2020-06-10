Chicago Weather

Chicago Weather: Isolated Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

On Tuesday night the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal swept through the Chicago area, knocking out power for thousands and spawning several sightings of funnel clouds throughout the region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Wednesday morning for parts of Cook, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana ahead of potential scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

A few isolated severe storms are possible Wednesday with heavy rain, strong winds and an isolated tornado threat. Lingering showers are expected to end in the evening.

Numerous tornado warnings were issued Tuesday, and wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour were reported through the region, snapping tree branches, uprooting trees and causing power line damage.

That level of severe weather isn't expected Wednesday, but a storm threat remains possible.

More clouds than sun are expected on this windy, warm and humid day with high temperatures expected in the low to mid 80s, but falling later in the afternoon.

Thursday looks mostly to partly sunny, windy, mild and less humid with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.

