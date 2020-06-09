Remnants of Tropical System to Bring Storms, Threat of Tornadoes to Chicago Area

High winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes will all be possible as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move their way through the Chicago area Tuesday.

Though the day started out partly sunny, warm and humid, with temperature highs in the 80s, conditions are expected to turn extremely windy with embedded thunderstorms developing by the afternoon and evening.

There is a chance isolated thunderstorms that bring damaging winds and torrential rains could produce a tornado. Some forecast models are calling for wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

Most of the Chicago area is currently under a “slight” risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service, with the northern-tier counties under a “marginal” risk for strong-to-severe storms.

According to the latest forecast models, the heaviest rain will likely fall in the northern suburbs, with areas like Waukegan and Rockford potentially seeing an inch or more of rain during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Even ahead of the storms, high winds are expected during the early afternoon, with gusts of up to 40-45 mph through much of the day. Loose objects could be blown around by the strong winds, and tree damage and power outages are possible.

Travel in high-profile vehicles could be hazardous, especially on east-to-west roadways.

The rain and storms are expected to taper overnight, but showers and isolated storms could return once more Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A cooldown is also expected behind the storm, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s on Wednesday.