Chicago weather: Is it too early to put away your winter coat for the season? It's complicated

Earlier this week, the Chicago area saw two 80-degree days. Does that mean it's time to put away those heavy winter coats once and for all?

It's complicated, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

"April is a kind of funny time of year," Jeanes said. "We have warm days and wintery days."

The average last snowfall for the season in Chicago occurs on April 20, Jeanes said. But that day is also when the city typically sees its first 80-degree day, Jeanes said.

The average last freeze for the Chicago area takes place sometime during the last week of April, Jeanes said. In 2023, the last freeze took place April 26. The latest last freeze on record came May 25, 1992, Jeanes added.

"I think it's safe to say you can put the heavy coats away, but keep one in the downstairs closet so you can grab it for the morning," Jeanes said.

That morning might be coming up this weekend.

"After a stretch of warm spring weather, seasonably cooler conditions will move into the area to close out the week," the National Weather Service said.

While temperatures Thursday will see a wide range -- with 50s to the north and upper 60s to the south -- a cold front passing through is expected to lead to even cooler temperatures across the area Friday through Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, those temperatures could drop to 32 degrees or near freezing, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

"This is why we say do not plant your flowers until after Mother's Day," Roman said, of the potential for frost to form.

According to Roman, the cold front moving into the area is also expected to bring rain -- again.

"Half of the days so far in April have featured rain," Roman said, adding that the Chicago area has seen approximately 1.94 inches of rain this month. On average, Chicago typically sees 3.75 inches of rain in April.

Thursday morning started out cool and dry, with temperatures in the 40s. However clouds and rain were on the way, Roman said.

Showers were expected to begin around 10 a.m. to the north and west, with rain continuing on-and-off throughout the day. Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., heavier rain was expected areawide, with the potential for some rumbles of thunder, Roman said.

"Just in time for the evening commute unfortunately," Roman said.

According to the NWS, the possibility of thunderstorms is highest south of I-80.

By 9 p.m., showers were expected to move into Northwest Indiana before moving out of the area entirely, Roman added.

Friday was expected to be brighter but cooler, Roman said, with temperatures in the mid-50s. Temperatures through the weekend were expected to be colder, with a cold front bringing below-average temperatures low-to-mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. In the overnight hours, temperatures could drop even more, Roman said.

"Cold and/or frost at night could damage plants," the NWS said.