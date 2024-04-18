Weather radar: Track rain, on-and-off showers across Chicago

Chicago Weather

On-and-off rain showers were expected in Chicago

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, April has seen a good amount of rain so far -- and more is on the way.

"Half of the days so far in April have featured rain," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that the Chicago area has seen approximately 1.94 inches of rain this month. On average, Chicago typically sees 3.75 inches of rain in April.

Thursday morning started out cool and dry, with temperatures in the 40s. However clouds and rain were on the way, Roman said.

Showers were expected to begin around 10 a.m. to the north and west, with rain continuing on-and-off throughout the day. Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., heavier rain was expected areawide, with the potential for some rumbles of thunder, Roman said.

"Just in time for the evening commute unfortunately," Roman said.

According to the NWS, the possibility of thunderstorms is highest south of I-80.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

