Chicago weather: ‘Intense' bursts of snow could lead to slick commute, reduced visibility

Light snow falling across the Chicago area Thursday morning could create slick and slippery road conditions for the morning commute, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

As of 5:30 a.m., NBC 5 doppler radar showed a band of snow moving from west to east, with snowfall across parts of Lake, Cook, Kendall, Kane and DuPage counties.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, some "intense" bursts of moderate snow could fall through the mid-morning hours, leading to reduced visibility at times.

A map from the National Weather Service showed the snow in western counties, including parts of Lake and Cook, through 9 a.m. Through 11 a.m., snow was expected to fall in Central Cook, Will and Kankakee Counties, moving into Northwest Indiana by 11 a.m.

[4:35 AM 1/23] One final period of snow will lead to slippery conditions this morning, but activity will be ending from northwest-to-southeast this morning and early afternoon. Untreated and less-traveled roads will be slick. #ILwx #INwx (1/3) pic.twitter.com/l722qwIhkp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 23, 2025

"Plan your commute accordingly," the NWS warned. "Untreated and less-traveled roads will be slick."

According to the NWS, the snow will be on the light and fluffy side, with up to an inch of accumulation possible.

Temperatures Thursday will be chilly, Roman said, but not nearly as cold as its been. Highs in the 20s were expected, Roman said, with wind gusts up to 35-miles-per-hour.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s through Friday, Roman said, with milder weekend days ahead in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Those warmer temperatures could create the potential for ice jams to break up and cause localized river rises, the NWS said, with the most vulnerable river basins being Kankakee, Rock, Fox and Des Plaines.

Finally, with temperatures set to rise above freezing at times this weekend and into next week, the potential exists for ice jams to break up and cause localized river rises. #ILwx #INwx (3/3) pic.twitter.com/UzpsWrzD5J — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 23, 2025

"Those along the river should prepare for potential flooding," the NWS said.

Next week, temperatures will remain mild, Roman said, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

"No major system to impact us for now," Roman said, of what to expect for the final week of January. "No major snow or cold next week."