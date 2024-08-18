After several days of sporadic showers and thunderstorms, things are going to calm down for a bit in the Chicago area, and the region is looking at a prolonged stretch of pleasant conditions.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, there will be a chance of some isolated showers on Sunday afternoon, but the day will be mostly sunny and breezy, with high temperatures below their seasonal averages, rising only into the upper-70s.

Notably, there will be hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan thanks to those winds, with waves of 6-to-10 feet potentially causing problems for boats and making conditions too dangerous to swim for area residents.

Things will dry out overnight, and the threat of rain will evaporate from the forecast for several days. Humidity will also start to really drop on Monday, with highs only reaching the mid-70s across the area, according to forecast models.

Winds will ease Tuesday, but conditions will remain pleasant and sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. Those high temperatures will very slowly start to creep upward as the week moves along, getting back into the 80’s by Thursday.

The big warm-up won’t happen until next weekend however, with highs potentially climbing back into the upper-80s or even low-90s across the area.

