Chicago residents warned against using excess salt amid first snow of season

The city of Chicago is expecting its first snowfall of the season this week, and officials are asking residents to take it easy on the salt in coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the Chicago area will likely see its first snowfall since early April on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, with bursts of heavy, wet snow occurring during the overnight hours and into the morning.

The snow could fall quickly enough to generate accumulations, but officials are asking the public to stick to snowblowers and shovels to clear it away, rather than just aggressively throwing salt down.

According to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, excessive use of salt can harm water sources, wildlife, soil, and even the paws of animals walking on treated surfaces.

Road salt has been shown in studies to make its way into waterways. According to one research study cited by Science Friday, the Upper Mississippi River Basin has shown a 33% increase in chloride levels since the 1980s, and the problem is even worse in smaller rivers and streams.

Those chloride level increases can devastate freshwater plants and wildlife, and can also damage soil and plants, according to officials.

For Chicago-area residents, that salt can end up washing into Lake Michigan or the Chicago River, with the latter funneling water into the Mississippi River and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico.

Excess salt can also damage vehicles, with metals in brake and fuel lines particularly susceptible to damage according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The snow is expected to taper off and transition back to rain in the late morning and early afternoon hours, increasing the chances of salt being washed away before it can fully melt.

More information on proper salt usage can be found on MWRD's website.