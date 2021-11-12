Chicago Radar

Chicago Radar: Track Snow Across the Area With Live Doppler 5

Parts of the Chicago area could see "bursts of snow" mixed with high winds, graupel and mixed precipitation Friday, but as scattered showers move in, how can you see where they will appear and when?

Across the area, scattered snow showers are expected to develop during the morning hours, with some potentially experiencing bursts of snowfall that, when paired with wind gusts of up to 35 mph, could reduce visibility on area roadways, particularly for afternoon commuters.

Full forecast here.

Track the system as it moves through the area live using our Live Doppler 5 radar.

