Chicago Labor Day forecast calls for cool temps, dangerous waves

The Labor Day forecast for the Chicago area is a mixed bag, with pleasant temperatures and disappointing conditions for those hoping for one more trip out to the beach this summer.

Before we get to the weekend, two more days of warm and muggy conditions are on deck, with dew points near 70 degrees Thursday and Friday and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

In addition, there is a non-zero chance of severe weather on Friday, with most of the area at a “marginal” risk of severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That will come as a cold front dips across the Chicago area, bringing with it cooler conditions for the weekend.

Any storms that develop will carry with them the risk of gusty winds and damaging hail according to the SPC, but will clear out late in the evening on Friday.

On Saturday, temperatures will still be in the low-to-mid 80s, but it will be much less humid and generally clear, paving the way for what will be a beautiful weekend in the area.

Temperatures will continue to cool Sunday, with readings around 80 degrees, and then into Monday, when highs will only reach the low-to-mid 70s, below their seasonal averages.

Unfortunately for those hoping to go to beaches in the Chicago area for Labor Day, life-threatening currents and high waves could shutter beaches along the lakeshore, especially in Chicago and into northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Those conditions are expected to develop Sunday and continue into Monday, the final two days that Chicago beaches are scheduled to be open for swimming this year.

Early heads up for dangerous swimming conditions at southern #LakeMichigan beaches developing on Sunday and continuing into #LaborDay. Please plan accordingly if you're heading to a beach this weekend. Know before you go! https://t.co/JYcKwNgymH #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/QDzdn0AgXp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 29, 2024

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information as the Labor Day weekend arrives.