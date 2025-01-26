Windy, warmer temperatures in Chicago forecast this week

After a brief cooldown on Sunday, warmer temperatures are on the way in the Chicago area, albeit with gusty winds in coming days.

On Sunday, highs are expected to dip back below average, with readings in the upper-20s expected across the area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

That decline will be short-lived however, as temperatures are expected to rise quickly heading into the new work week, with clearing skies and highs in the low-40s expected on Monday, according to forecast models.

What’s more, gusty winds will increase during the day, gusting in excess of 30 miles per hour at times, with sunny skies expected for most of the morning and early afternoon.

Clouds will start to build into the area late Monday and into Tuesday, with some scattered showers possible in northwest Indiana.

That will be the last chance of rain in the area until late Friday, as highs will continue to hover around the low-40s throughout the week, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A chance of rain will re-enter the forecast Friday, causing temperatures to dip slightly heading into the weekend, with readings in the upper-30s across the area on Saturday and into Sunday. Scattered showers could be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, according to forecast models.

By next week, temperatures could start to cool back toward their seasonal averages in the low-30s, with mostly dry conditions possible.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.