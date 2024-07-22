Chicago Weather

Chicago forecast: Morning fog; slight chance of afternoon storms, showers

Higher chances for showers and storms in the Chicago area come Tuesday and Wednesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Patchy, dense fog kicked off the Chicago forecast early Monday morning, with several areas seeing low visibility, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, visibility was especially reduced in Aurora, DeKalb and Romeoville.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"Patchy, dense fog has developed across portions of interior northern Illinois," a message posted from the National Weather Service to X said early Monday morning. "Slow down and turn on low beams if you encounter fog during the first part of the commute."

Fog was expected to clear later Monday morning, Roman said, setting up a mostly-to-partly sunny day with some clouds.

"A nice summer day," Roman said.

Highs Monday were expected to be in the low 80s, but cooler along the lake. Monday would also see a low-end chance for shower or a storm in the afternoon hours, Roman said, with more chances for rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Local

2024 DNC

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker endorses VP Kamala Harris to replace Biden

2024 DNC

2024 DNC in Chicago: When is it, how to attend, how delegates work and more

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures were expected to remain in the upper 70s and low 80s through mid-week, with a cold front set to arrive Wednesday. By the weekend, temperatures were expected to rise back into upper 80s and low 90s, Roman said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecast
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us