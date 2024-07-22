Chicago forecast: Morning fog; slight chance of afternoon storms, showers

Patchy, dense fog kicked off the Chicago forecast early Monday morning, with several areas seeing low visibility, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, visibility was especially reduced in Aurora, DeKalb and Romeoville.

Patchy dense fog has developed across portions of interior northern Illinois. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility if traveling prior to ~7 AM, particularly in rural areas. Slow down and turn on low beams if you encounter fog during the first part of the commute #ILwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 22, 2024

"Patchy, dense fog has developed across portions of interior northern Illinois," a message posted from the National Weather Service to X said early Monday morning. "Slow down and turn on low beams if you encounter fog during the first part of the commute."

Fog was expected to clear later Monday morning, Roman said, setting up a mostly-to-partly sunny day with some clouds.

"A nice summer day," Roman said.

Highs Monday were expected to be in the low 80s, but cooler along the lake. Monday would also see a low-end chance for shower or a storm in the afternoon hours, Roman said, with more chances for rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect near seasonable temperatures to continue this week. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out today though the better coverage is expected north of I-80 late Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Dry conditions then prevail the rest of the week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/zyBjvpIw2S — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 22, 2024

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures were expected to remain in the upper 70s and low 80s through mid-week, with a cold front set to arrive Wednesday. By the weekend, temperatures were expected to rise back into upper 80s and low 90s, Roman said.