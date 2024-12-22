Chicago forecast includes cloudy skies, slowly warming temperatures

The Chicago area could see above-average temperatures for Christmas, it will take a bit of time to get there as the region slowly warms up in coming days.

That trend will get started on Sunday, though morning lows were in the teens or even the single digits across most of the area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Winds will be turning out of the south as the day moves along, gusting to 20-to-25 miles per hour, according to forecast models. That will help warm temperatures a bit, with highs expected in the low-30s under cloudy skies.

Clouds are expected to stick around into Monday, with a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon hours, according to forecast models. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the upper-30s, with some areas even potentially hitting 40 degrees.

That warming trend will continue into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with the latter seeing highs in the low-to-mid 40s across the area. Partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with little-to-no precipitation in the forecast, leaving holiday travelers in a good spot to get to their destinations safely.

The end of the week will really see temperatures start to spike, with readings soaring into the 50s by Friday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. That will continue through the weekend, though there will be chances of rain mixed into the forecast as well.

A slow cooldown could occur just before the end of 2024, though it will not be a dramatic one, as highs are still expected to be in the 40s next week.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.