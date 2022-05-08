Chicago Forecast: Breezy Conditions, Increasing Clouds Expected Sunday

Sunday in the Chicago area will see more pleasant weather, but a much more significant warming trend is on the way that will give the region a prolonged taste of summer.

Before that arrives, seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday, with highs expected to reach the mid-to-upper 60s across the area.

Unlike Saturday, which saw mostly sunny conditions, clouds will begin to build into the area, especially during the afternoon hours, and wind gusts will also begin to pick up, with some potentially exceeding 20 miles per hour.

Even still, no rain is in the forecast for the conclusion of the weekend, and low temperatures overnight will only dip into the 50s.

Monday will see the real start of the warming trend, with highs soaring into the upper-70s and low-80s. Breezy conditions are still expected, according to NBC 5 forecast models and the National Weather Service, and there will be a chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Those thunderstorms could fire each evening during the week, with humid air getting pumped into the area along with the significantly warmer temperatures. Highs beginning Tuesday are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s, and heat indices could soar into the 90s.

That weather pattern is expected to hold through the conclusion of the work week before the next serious threat of rain emerges in the forecast next weekend.