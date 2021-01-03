Chicago Forecast: After Snowy Start, Cloudy Conditions Expected Sunday

Most of the Chicago area saw a light snowfall during the overnight hours, with 1-to-2 inches of snow reported in most locations, but that should be the extent of the precipitation that the area will see for the next several days, according to forecast models.

Sunday will start out on the gloomy side and will likely stay that way, with mostly cloudy skies and occasional peeks of sunshine expected throughout the day.

High temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year, ranging from the low-to-mid 30s across the NBC 5 viewing area, according to current models.

Residents should expect to see more of the same on Monday, although temperatures will be slightly warmer, rising into the mid-to-upper 30s ahead of a small disturbance that could approach the area on Tuesday.

That disturbance is expected to bring rain and snow to Iowa and Missouri on Monday, but current forecast models push the bulk of the precipitation to the south of the Chicago area, paving the way for a week full of mostly cloudy skies, occasional sun, and temperatures that are slightly above normal for this time of year.