Bitter cold to continue in Chicago area, with snow possible in south suburbs

The Chicago area will continue to see bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills, but a warm-up is on the way for later this week.

Monday is seeing partly sunny skies across the Chicago area, but temperatures are definitely on the cold side, with readings in the teens and wind chills struggling to stay above zero, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

That sunshine will slowly fade as clouds start to build into the area, with temperatures once again dropping into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be in the single digits overnight, with wind chills dropping to 5-to-10 degrees below zero in the south suburbs and 10-to-15 degrees below zero north of Chicago.

During that overnight period, a small low-pressure system is expected to sweep across central Illinois, and that system could push a band of snow up into the far southern portions of the NBC 5 viewing area.

Sub-zero wind chills Tuesday morning

Accumulations aren’t expected to be significant, and most of the snow will stay south of Interstate 80, but any snow that does fall could be hazardous for drivers, as snow and ice treatments for roadways are less effective in the kind of cold temperatures the area will experience overnight, the National Weather Service said in an update.

After the snow clears out of the area, temperatures won’t rebound much on Tuesday. Highs are once again expected to reach into the teens, with wind chills remaining in the single digits for most of the day.

Snow appears to be out of the forecast for the time being, but what will arrive are warmer temperatures in the second half of the work week. Highs Wednesday will likely be in the 20s, but the real warm-up begins on Thursday, with highs in the upper-30s across the Chicago area.

Friday could be even warmer, with highs reaching into the low-40s, but that warm-up won’t last for long, as another cold front is expected to sweep across the city on Saturday. By Monday, high temperatures could be in the single-digits, with low temperatures dropping below zero across the city and suburbs on Monday night and heading into Tuesday morning.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.