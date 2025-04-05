Chicago Forecast: Seasonal temperatures, overcast skies to start weekend

After a rainy and cool Friday, Chicago-area residents are waking up to dissipating rain with seasonal temperatures expected to begin the weekend.

Rainfall from Friday night stretched into the overnight hours for parts of the region, with precipitation ending across the area by the mid-morning hours.

Temperatures are in the low 40s to start the day, with readings expected to reach the low 50s by the early afternoon hours, just in time for Saturday afternoon's Cubs game.

Those spending time outdoors today likely won't see any sunshine, with overcast skies persisting into the evening hours, when temperatures will drop down to the mid 30s.

Near or below average temperatures will continue into the middle of next week. Outside a few showers today south of Kankakee, the next opportunity for precipitation will come on Monday in the form of snow showers. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Xav6LMB14U — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 5, 2025

Some sunshine is likely to return on Sunday, with similar temperatures and partly cloudy skies anticipated before another chance of precipitation approaches the region Monday.

Colder temperatures on Monday are expected, creating the possibility of a wintry mix in the morning hours, with highs only likely to reach the low 40s.

Below average temperatures continue through the start of the week before readings rebound into the mid-to-upper 50s by the end of the week.