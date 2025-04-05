Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Seasonal temperatures, overcast skies to start weekend

By NBC Chicago Staff

After a rainy and cool Friday, Chicago-area residents are waking up to dissipating rain with seasonal temperatures expected to begin the weekend.

Rainfall from Friday night stretched into the overnight hours for parts of the region, with precipitation ending across the area by the mid-morning hours.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Temperatures are in the low 40s to start the day, with readings expected to reach the low 50s by the early afternoon hours, just in time for Saturday afternoon's Cubs game.

Those spending time outdoors today likely won't see any sunshine, with overcast skies persisting into the evening hours, when temperatures will drop down to the mid 30s.

Some sunshine is likely to return on Sunday, with similar temperatures and partly cloudy skies anticipated before another chance of precipitation approaches the region Monday.

Colder temperatures on Monday are expected, creating the possibility of a wintry mix in the morning hours, with highs only likely to reach the low 40s.

Local

NHL 11 hours ago

Blackhawks congratulate Alex Ovechkin after he ties Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record

Museums 11 hours ago

Which museums are free for Illinois residents this April?

Below average temperatures continue through the start of the week before readings rebound into the mid-to-upper 50s by the end of the week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us