Bitter Cold: Chicago Area Could See Wind Chills as Low as -30

A wind chill advisory will go into effect at midnight Sunday for a number of Chicago-area counties as the region could see wind chills as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

The advisory, which is set to expire at noon Sunday, will go in effect for the following counties: Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will in Illinois as well as Jasper, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

Separately, a winter weather advisory for Grundy, LaSalle and Kankakee counties is set to expire at midnight Sunday.

Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall Saturday evening, with some locations possibly seeing higher totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be nearly as cold as Saturday, with highs in the single digits and wind chills well below zero. Some light snow will be possible in far southern counties Sunday evening or night.

Overnight lows range from 5 degrees by the lake to 5 degrees below zero inland, and wind chills between -5 and -15 degrees.

Forecasters advised residents to use caution when traveling outside and warn that the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The bitter blast is set to continue at least through the first part of the work week, as another snowy system sets its sights on the area.