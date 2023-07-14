At least a dozen tornadoes touched down in Chicago area on Wednesday

The National Weather Service confirmed that at least 12 tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area Wednesday, with an additional Chicago-area tornado confirmed on Friday.

Additionally, officials confirmed that a 13th tornado also touched down on Wednesday, an EF-0 twister impacting Boone County near Loves Park, just outside the Chicago area.

A 12th Chicago-area tornado was confirmed to have touched down near Schaumburg, an EF-0 tornado that carried speeds of 70 miles per hour.

According to officials, at least three of Wednesday's tornadoes were EF-1 classified, with wind speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

One of those touched down in suburban Elgin, packing max wind speeds of 100 miles per hour. The track of the tornado stretched from Route 47 to the railroad tracks to the west of Villa Olivia Golf Course, according to NWS damage assessment teams.

A second tornado also touched down in Elgin just to the south of the first one. This tornado had an EF-0 classification with a wind speed of 85 miles per hour. The path of damage, indicative of how long the tornado was on the ground, stretched from McDonald Road and to an area near Hopps Road, officials said.

Thursday afternoon, officials were able to confirm that a third tornado touched down in Burr Ridge and moved toward Stickney. This tornado was the most powerful measured so far from this outbreak, with wind speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour.

The tornado tore numerous trees to shreds, and several businesses were also damaged, according to officials.

Another EF-1 tornado was reported in suburban Huntley, with sustained winds of 90 miles per hour, officials said.

That tornado may have been responsible for ripping a roof from a home and other damage, per officials.

Officials also announced that a tornado was confirmed in northeastern Oswego and eastern Boulder Hill. Peak wind speeds were measured at 85 miles per hour on the EF-0 tornado.

Late Thursday, the NWS confirmed four more tornadoes, all EF-0 categorized-twisters.

One traveled from Carol Stream to Glendale Heights, and another touched down in suburban Streamwood, according to officials.

Two additional tornadoes impacted operations at O’Hare International Airport. One traveled from Itasca to the airport, while another originated at the airport and moved toward Des Plaines.

Finally, two EF-0 tornadoes were reported in Barrington and Long Grove, according to officials. Both packed winds in excess of 70 miles per hour.