As Snowstorm Potentially Takes Aim at Chicago, Other Weather Threats Could Loom Too

Heavy snow could potentially be in the forecast for the Chicago area Thursday night and most of the day Friday, but there are plenty of other weather threats that forecasters are urging residents to beware of.

The snow is currently the big headline with the approach of a storm system to the Midwest, though some uncertainty remains about the timing of its arrival, and whether it could be preceded by rain due to the angle of approach that it could take to the area.

Regardless of when the snow starts, significant accumulations are likely, and other factors could turn that into a potentially dangerous situation for residents both at home and those traveling for the busy holiday.

Here are some of the other threats that could face Chicago residents this week and into the weekend.

Gusty Winds

The National Weather Service, in its winter storm watch issued on Monday, is calling for ferocious winds to impact the Chicago area, with some gusts potentially exceeding 50 miles per hour during the height of the storm.

That could potentially cause a host of issues, most significantly “whiteout” conditions on area roadways, but it could also impact high-profile vehicles traveling on north-south roadways during the initial storm, and on east-west roadways when the winds likely shift late Friday and into Saturday.

Drifting snow could also pose a hazard to travelers and to residents as the storm impacts the region, and rural roads could be especially vulnerable due to the conditions.

The winds could also cause serious problems along the shores of Lake Michigan. According to the National Weather Service, there is a significant risk of gale-force winds and hazardous waves on the lakeshore from Thursday through Saturday.

In addition, the risk of "significant freezing spray" also exists, with residents urged to avoid the lakeshore if at all possible.

Frigid Temperatures and Wind Chills

Temperatures are expected to drop considerably in the coming days, especially over the weekend, with highs in the single-digits or the low-teens expected throughout the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents are being urged to take steps to prepare their homes for the coming cold, being especially protective of pipes and heating systems.

The gusty winds could also drive wind chills to dangerous levels, with wind chills overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning potentially reaching 20-to-30 degrees below zero.

When wind chills drop to those levels, frostbite can occur on exposed skin within a matter of minutes, according to the NOAA.

Ice Jams on Area Rivers

As the weekend approaches, the dropping temperatures could cause significant issues with freezing on area rivers, with parts of the Fox River in McHenry, Lake and Kane counties especially vulnerable to ice jams.

Portions of the Kankakee River in Indiana and in eastern Kankakee County are also prone to ice jams, as are sections of the river that wind through southern Will County as they intersect with the Des Plaines River.

River ice jam threat will increase rapidly at the end of the week. Cold temperatures will lead to increased ice on area rivers and localized, rapid water rises may occur with little to no notice. pic.twitter.com/BKVPpv1Lom — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 19, 2022

In those locations, ice jams could potentially cause water levels to rise rapidly behind them, posing a risk of flooding for those who live near the shores of the rivers.

Officials with the National Weather Service are asking residents to contact them if they observe an ice jam, and to be aware of the potential for flooded roadways in low-lying areas.