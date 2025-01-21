Amtrak cancels more trains amid Arctic blast in Chicago area

Trains on multiple Amtrak lines are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday as a blast of Arctic air continues to grip the Chicago area.

Overnight wind chills Monday and into Tuesday could plunge to 20-to-30 degrees below zero in some locations, forcing Amtrak to make numerous schedule changes.

In addition to the cold in the Chicago area, the forecast of snow and below-freezing conditions in New Orleans and other parts of the south will also impact Amtrak service, according to agency officials.

Trains between New Orleans and Chicago, as well as trains destined for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan are all among those effected this week.

Here’s what we know about the cancellations.

Tuesday Trains:

-City of New Orleans train leaving New Orleans Tuesday and arriving in Chicago Wednesday morning is canceled.

-City of New Orleans train leaving Chicago bound for New Orleans will only operate to Memphis.

-Borealis Service between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Chicago is canceled. Buses will be offered for riders.

-Hiawatha Service trains between Milwaukee and Chicago are canceled. Buses will be offered to riders.

-Wolverine Service trains between Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan are canceled. Buses will be offered to riders.

Wednesday Trains:

-The northbound City of New Orleans will only operate from Memphis to Chicago.

-Hiawatha Service trains 332 and 330 are canceled between Chicago and Milwaukee. Buses will be offered. Other trains later in the day are expected to operate at this time.

-Wolverine Service trains 351 and 353 are canceled between Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan. Buses will be offered. Other trains are expected to operate at this time.

-Borealis Service train 1340 is canceled between Chicago and the Twin Cities. Train 1333 is expected to operate, according to officials.