Ian Happ played in his 1,000th major league game on Saturday — all with the Chicago Cubs.

It’s that last part that makes it special for the outfielder.

“I think the one thing that means a lot about it is doing it all here,” Happ said. “I think that’s the thing that means a ton.”

It’s a rare accomplishment, too.

Happ became the eighth active player with 1,000 games with one team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, joining a group that includes Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and José Ramírez. He is the 21st player to appear in at least his first 1,000 games with Chicago, according to the team.

Happ, Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston are the only players drafted by the Cubs to play in 1,000 games with the franchise.

“The big significance for me is 1,000 games with the same team,” said Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who played in 1,624 games for five teams during his 16 years in the majors. “That’s, to me, what makes it rare and definitely worth talking about. That, in this era of baseball, is not happening. It’s just not happening.

“That speaks a lot about kind of how Ian’s gone about it, I think.”