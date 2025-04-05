Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ reaches 1,000 games with the Chicago Cubs

“I think the one thing that means a lot about it is doing it all here,” Happ said. “I think that’s the thing that means a ton.”

By The Associated Press and Jay Cohen

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 5: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs receives a standing ovation in recognition of his 1000th career game in the bottom of the first inning in a game against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on April 5, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

Ian Happ played in his 1,000th major league game on Saturday — all with the Chicago Cubs.

It’s that last part that makes it special for the outfielder.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“I think the one thing that means a lot about it is doing it all here,” Happ said. “I think that’s the thing that means a ton.”

It’s a rare accomplishment, too.

Happ became the eighth active player with 1,000 games with one team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, joining a group that includes Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and José Ramírez. He is the 21st player to appear in at least his first 1,000 games with Chicago, according to the team.

Happ, Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston are the only players drafted by the Cubs to play in 1,000 games with the franchise.

“The big significance for me is 1,000 games with the same team,” said Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who played in 1,624 games for five teams during his 16 years in the majors. “That’s, to me, what makes it rare and definitely worth talking about. That, in this era of baseball, is not happening. It’s just not happening.

Chicago Sports

Chicago Cubs Apr 4

Chicago Cubs Home Opener: Cubs return to Wrigley Field for 2025 season

Chicago White Sox Apr 2

Harrison Bader, Byron Buxton homer as Twins knock off White Sox

“That speaks a lot about kind of how Ian’s gone about it, I think.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Cubs
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us