After Summer-Like Warmth Comes Threat of Storms, Potential for Hail

After a beautiful summer-like day in the Chicago area, the chance for storms and the threat of hail and strong winds are expected to move in.

Tuesday saw temperatures reach above 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies, but heading into the evening, the threat for storms inches closer.

Overnight and into Wednesday morning, the area will likely see rain showers and potentially some storms capable of producing up to quarter-size hail. The biggest risk for hail will be after midnight.

Scattered showers are expected to continue Wednesday morning, growing more numerous for the afternoon and evening, when the potential for some embedded storms returns, mainly for areas south of Interstate 80.

Highs will only reach into the upper 40s to low 50s along the lakefront, rising through the 50s and 60s inland, but low to mid 70s well inland.

Scattered showers are also possible Thursday, but will likely end by mid-afternoon.