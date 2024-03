A month–by-month breakdown of Chicago's warmest meteorological winter in 92 years

Meteorological winter is officially over, and it was the warmest winter in Chicago in 92 years. We had a remarkably warm December, a cold and snowy January, and a record-breaking February.

Here’s a breakdown month-by-month:

DECEMBER

Average high: 44.2° (6th warmest)

Average low: 33.8° (4th warmest)

Overall average temperature: 39.0° (4th warmest December)

Snow total: 1.2” (14th lowest)

JANUARY

Average high: 30.7° ( -0.5° from average)

Average low: 21.8° (+4.6° from average)

Overall average temperature: 26.3° (+2.1° from average)

Snow total: 16.1” (25th snowiest)

FEBRUARY

Average high: 49.2° (Warmest)

Average low: 29.7° (7th warmest)

Overall average temperature: 39.5° (Warmest February)

Snow total: 1.2” (11th lowest)

WINTER 2023-‘24

Average temperature: 34.5° (5th warmest)

Warmest winter since 1931-’32 (92 years)

Warmest winters:

1878-’88 (37.2°)

1931-’32 (35.7°)

1879-’80 (35.2°)

1881-’82 (35.1°)

2023-’24 (34.9°)