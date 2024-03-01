As meteorological spring begins, a look back shows Chicago had its warmest winter in 92 years

Welcome to spring, Chicago -- well, meteorological spring, that is.

Although astronomical spring doesn't begin until later this month, for meteorologists and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, meteorological spring begins Friday.

"Meteorological spring follows the calendar, and is easier for keeping weather stats," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Meteorological spring is grouped by three months: March, April and May, Roman said. Astronomical spring, which begins March 19 and ends June 20, is based on the position of the Earth relative to the sun and changes as solstices or equinoxes.

In terms of weather conditions, spring and even summer-like temperatures came early for Chicago this year, as the city saw not only the warmest February on record, but the warmest winter in 92 years, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

"What a remarkable month of February," Jeanes said, adding that Lake Michigan barely saw a freeze over. "We hit the 70s twice."

Chicago also saw very little snowfall this winter, with only 1.2 inches of snow recorded in December and February. January saw more snowfall, with 16.1 inches of snowfall.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that adds up to a deficit of about 9.5 inches from what Chicago typically sees.

Chicago weather today

Midler temperatures are expected to continue in the Chicago area Friday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. According to Roman, Friday will hit a high of 49 degrees, which is approximately eight degrees warmer than the average high for this time of year.

Some areas Friday may even see temperature readings of 50 degrees, Roman added.

Friday will also see mostly clear skies, but cloudier conditions heading into the afternoon. Around 3 p.m., counties to the south and southeast could see a light, quick shower move through, Roman said.

Weekend temperatures will be even warmer, Roman said, with more sunshine Saturday and temperatures in the 60s. Sunday will see more clouds, Roman said, with temperatures increasing to "right around the 70 degree mark."

"Feeling more like middle of May than the beginning of March," Roman said, of Sunday's predicted high of 71 degrees.

Spotty showers could move in Monday morning, Roman said, with more rain and storms evening Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s, Roman said.

That rain could linger into Tuesday morning Roman said, especially to the south and in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures Tuesday will begin to fall into the upper 50s, Roman added.

When do we spring forward?

Although the days are getting longer, it isn't time to spring forward just yet.

In accordance with federal law, daylight saving time will resume on March 10, 2024, with the second Sunday in March marking the official date when clocks will spring forward.

By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will be seeing nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming just days later.

On the first day of daylight saving time, Chicago will a sunrise time of 7:09 a.m. and a sunset time of 6:52 p.m., compared to sunrise and sunset times of 6:11 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. the previous day.