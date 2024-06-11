Ribbon cutting ceremony heralds arrival of Edgewater Metra station

Dignitaries and officials were on hand Tuesday as the ribbon was cut on a new Metra station in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood, adding another transit option for residents heading back toward downtown.

The new Peterson/Ridge station has been in service in mid-May according to officials, but numerous officials, including Rep. Mike Quigley and Metra CEO Jim Derwinski were on hand Tuesday to hold a formal ceremony celebrating the new station.

Trains on Metra’s UP-North Line will make stops heading in both directions at the $27.8 million station, according to the agency.

“We are pleased that this station is already serving as a gateway to the Metra system and to the beautiful Edgewater community,” Derwinski said in a statement. “It was a long time coming, but we hope you agree that it was worth the wait.”

According to the agency, the new station will feature two platforms, heated concrete stairs, ADA-compliant ramps and two shelters with on-demand heating. Nearly four-dozen parking spots will be available on nearby streets, according to officials.

The project is the culmination of more than two years of work, and has been fully operational since May 20, to the delight of commuters.

“This station fits into me being able to walk from my home, grab a train to where I work at UIC, (and) hopefully have a speedier commute to work,” Edgewater resident Veronica Arreola said.

The station is in Zone 2 under Metra’s revised fare system, according to its website.