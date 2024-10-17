CTA debuts limited-edition light-up holiday sweaters

If you’re already thinking ahead to what you want to buy for the transit enthusiast in your life, the CTA has you covered this holiday season.

Earlier this week, the CTA revealed a limited-edition holiday sweater that comes with a unique feature:

It lights up!

Set your pumpkin spice latte aside and pre-order your CTA light up holiday sweater for early December delivery!

Available at https://t.co/boNXWvbx5J for a limited time only. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/H1gqiLCMgu — cta (@cta) October 14, 2024

The sweater features the “Santa’s Express” train, complete with homages to the Chicago skyline, the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel and “The Bean,” among other landmarks.

Sweaters are available for $49.95 via the CTA’s website, and the estimated shipping date will be in early December, according to the agency.

The website also features plenty of other items to choose from, including Christmas ornaments, vintage posters and many others.