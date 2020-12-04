Eisenhower Expressway

Inbound Eisenhower Reopens After 1 Killed in Shooting

The inbound lanes of the roadway were shut down between the Jane Byrne Interchange and the Old Post Office, according to officials

The inbound Eisenhower Expressway was closed for approximately four hours Friday following a fatal shooting near Canal Street, state police said.

The inbound lanes of the roadway were shut down between the Jane Byrne Interchange and the Old Post Office, according to officials.

According to a preliminary investigation, state police troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting around 1:30 p.m. on the expressway near Canal Street. All eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

A male victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound, the Illinois State Police.

Traffic was being forced onto the outbound Dan Ryan or Kennedy expressways.

The shooting marks the eighth expressway shooting in as many days and the 112th this year. The number far exceeds the 52 Chicago saw in 2019, and 43 in 2018.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

