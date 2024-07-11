Some of summer's most anticipated music festivals, theater and comedy acts headline this weekend's list of activities in Chicago and the suburbs. Which will you choose?
Windy City Smokeout
WHAT: Windy City Smokeout is a BBQ fest that offers an amazing lineup of country music stars, like Carrie Underwood.
WHERE: In the parking lot of United Center, 1901 W. Madison St, Chicago
WHEN: Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14
Chicago's Latino Music Festival: Miche Fest
WHAT: Miche Fest returns this weekend at a new location, with bigger activations and more artists.
WHERE: Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Drive
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14
Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival
WHAT: Chosen Few Picnic & Festival features a day of House music with DJs from Chicago's South Side.
WHERE: Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, July 13
Square Roots Festival
WHAT: Square Roots is Lincoln Square's annual summer block party, with tons of music and tons of craft beer.
WHERE: Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson
WHEN: Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14
'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil'
WHAT: 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' is a stage musical adaptation of John Berendt's iconic non-fiction book.
WHERE: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago
WHEN: On stage through Aug. 11
Are you a fan of 'Jersey Boys'?
WHAT: After a successful 18-week run, Mercury Theater Chicago's production of "Jersey Boys" must close.
WHERE: Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Closing on July 21
Jerry Seinfeld
WHAT: Funnyman Jerry Seinfeld brings his standup routine to the Chicago area for one show.
WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary, Indiana
WHEN: Friday, July 12. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Chubby Checker Dance Party
WHAT: Legendary performer Chubby Checker will amaze you with his music and his moves while you follow along on the dance floor.
WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E Main St., St. Charles
WHEN: Sunday, July 14, 5 p.m.
Nora Jones & Mavis Staples co-headline at Ravinia Festival
WHAT: The legendary R&B and gospel singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples co-headlines at the Pavilion with singer songwriter Nora Jones.
WHERE: Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park
WHEN: Sunday, July 14, 7 p.m.
The Summer Road Trip Tour
WHAT: Fans of Train and REO Speedwagon can expect a mashup of killer anthems that transcend generations during their Summer Road Trip Tour.
WHERE: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park
WHEN: Saturday, July 13
Brookfield Zoo's Roaring Nights
WHAT: Brookfield Zoo Chicago marks its 90th anniversary with Roaring Nights, with entertainment provided by Barenaked Ladies.
WHERE: 8400 31st St., Brookfield
WHEN: Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.