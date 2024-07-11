Summer festivals

Things to do in Chicago area this weekend: July 12- 14

Big music festivals, comedy, and big name musical are a sample of this weekend's activities in Chicago

By LeeAnn Trotter

Some of summer's most anticipated music festivals, theater and comedy acts headline this weekend's list of activities in Chicago and the suburbs. Which will you choose?

Windy City Smokeout

WHAT: Windy City Smokeout is a BBQ fest that offers an amazing lineup of country music stars, like Carrie Underwood.

WHERE: In the parking lot of United Center, 1901 W. Madison St, Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14

Chicago's Latino Music Festival: Miche Fest

WHAT: Miche Fest returns this weekend at a new location, with bigger activations and more artists.

WHERE: Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Drive

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14

Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival

WHAT: Chosen Few Picnic & Festival features a day of House music with DJs from Chicago's South Side.

WHERE: Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, July 13

Square Roots Festival

WHAT: Square Roots is Lincoln Square's annual summer block party, with tons of music and tons of craft beer.

WHERE: Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson

WHEN: Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14

'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil'

WHAT: 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' is a stage musical adaptation of John Berendt's iconic non-fiction book.

WHERE: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago

WHEN: On stage through Aug. 11

Are you a fan of 'Jersey Boys'?

WHAT: After a successful 18-week run, Mercury Theater Chicago's production of "Jersey Boys" must close. 

WHERE: Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Closing on July 21

Jerry Seinfeld

WHAT: Funnyman Jerry Seinfeld brings his standup routine to the Chicago area for one show.

WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary, Indiana

WHEN: Friday, July 12. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Chubby Checker Dance Party

WHAT: Legendary performer Chubby Checker will amaze you with his music and his moves while you follow along on the dance floor.

WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E Main St., St. Charles

WHEN: Sunday, July 14, 5 p.m.

Nora Jones & Mavis Staples co-headline at Ravinia Festival

WHAT: The legendary R&B and gospel singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples co-headlines at the Pavilion with singer songwriter Nora Jones.

WHERE: Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park

WHEN: Sunday, July 14, 7 p.m.

The Summer Road Trip Tour

WHAT: Fans of Train and REO Speedwagon can expect a mashup of killer anthems that transcend generations during their Summer Road Trip Tour.

WHERE: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 13

Brookfield Zoo's Roaring Nights

WHAT: Brookfield Zoo Chicago marks its 90th anniversary with Roaring Nights, with entertainment provided by Barenaked Ladies.

WHERE: 8400 31st St., Brookfield

WHEN: Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.

