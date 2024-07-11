Some of summer's most anticipated music festivals, theater and comedy acts headline this weekend's list of activities in Chicago and the suburbs. Which will you choose?

Windy City Smokeout

WHAT: Windy City Smokeout is a BBQ fest that offers an amazing lineup of country music stars, like Carrie Underwood.

WHERE: In the parking lot of United Center, 1901 W. Madison St, Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14

Chicago's Latino Music Festival: Miche Fest

WHAT: Miche Fest returns this weekend at a new location, with bigger activations and more artists.

WHERE: Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Drive

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival

WHAT: Chosen Few Picnic & Festival features a day of House music with DJs from Chicago's South Side.

WHERE: Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, July 13

Square Roots Festival

WHAT: Square Roots is Lincoln Square's annual summer block party, with tons of music and tons of craft beer.

WHERE: Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson

WHEN: Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14

'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil'

WHAT: 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' is a stage musical adaptation of John Berendt's iconic non-fiction book.

WHERE: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago

WHEN: On stage through Aug. 11

Are you a fan of 'Jersey Boys'?

WHAT: After a successful 18-week run, Mercury Theater Chicago's production of "Jersey Boys" must close.

WHERE: Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Closing on July 21

Jerry Seinfeld

WHAT: Funnyman Jerry Seinfeld brings his standup routine to the Chicago area for one show.

WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary, Indiana

WHEN: Friday, July 12. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Chubby Checker Dance Party

WHAT: Legendary performer Chubby Checker will amaze you with his music and his moves while you follow along on the dance floor.

WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E Main St., St. Charles

WHEN: Sunday, July 14, 5 p.m.

Nora Jones & Mavis Staples co-headline at Ravinia Festival

WHAT: The legendary R&B and gospel singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples co-headlines at the Pavilion with singer songwriter Nora Jones.

WHERE: Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park

WHEN: Sunday, July 14, 7 p.m.

The Summer Road Trip Tour

WHAT: Fans of Train and REO Speedwagon can expect a mashup of killer anthems that transcend generations during their Summer Road Trip Tour.

WHERE: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 13

Brookfield Zoo's Roaring Nights

WHAT: Brookfield Zoo Chicago marks its 90th anniversary with Roaring Nights, with entertainment provided by Barenaked Ladies.

WHERE: 8400 31st St., Brookfield

WHEN: Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.