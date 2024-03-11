As the total solar eclipse approaches, here's how to find expert-approved glasses

The countdown is on - with the total solar eclipse less than a month away.

On April 8, millions of Americans in 13 states will find themselves directly on the eclipse's path of totality.

And while the cosmic event brings a lot of excitement, doctors are warning it can also bring permanent eye damage.

We’ve all heard the warnings before - don’t look directly at the sun during a solar eclipse. But you may be wondering - what’s the harm in a quick glance?

Dr. Nina Goyle, an ophthalmologist with Rush University Medical Center, explained why doing so can damage your eyes.

“As light is entering the eye, it's creating a little burn in the retina back here, or a little damage in the central part of the these are nerve cells," she said. “It's typically not total blindness, it's usually central loss of vision."

Preventing this type of damage comes down to finding the right eclipse glasses with the right protection.

“When you look at the eclipse glasses, you want to make sure that you check for the ISO certification for example, in here, it says ISO 12312-2, which is the International Organization which will certify these glasses,” Goyle explained.



Also pay special attention to the company that produces the glasses. Dr. Goyle recommends buying from a brand listed on the American Astronomical Society's approved list.

“The American Astronomical Society did really great work on this. And I think they saw a lot of counterfeits being sold on internet websites,” Goyle said.

If you’re still wondering how to tell if your glasses will give you the right protection, here’s a quick way to tell.

“When you wear the glasses, you should not be able to see anything," the doctor said. "It is a flexible resin with carbon particles infused, the only thing you should be able to see out of these is the orange glow of the sun. Don't use sunglasses, don't layer sunglasses, and don't use smoked glass."

Key takeaways

Here are the key take-aways for finding legitimate eclipse glasses.