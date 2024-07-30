UPDATE: The women's gymnastics team competed for their first chance at a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics Tuesday. See the results here or watch it all again in primetime on NBC 5 (details below).

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and the rest of the U.S. women's gymnastics team sought redemption Tuesday as they looked to secure the gold medal that eluded them in their last Olympic appearance.

Coming back after a Games that saw Biles battling the twisties, a theme of resilience carried through Team USA as Biles fought through a calf injury, Lee clawed her way from a debilitating kidney disease and Carey battled an illness that caused her to fall in her floor routine, the same event she won gold in in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

But Team USA knew how to fight -- and fight they did.

For those who missed the action as it happened, you'll have another chance to watch Team USA's ques for gold medal victory.

The event will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m. You can also stream it below.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule and who on Team USA will compete:

When does women's gymnastics compete next at Olympics?

Biles and Lee are expected to be back on Aug. 1 to compete in the women's all-around final.

Events will air live on NBC 5 and then re-aired in primetime. They will also be streaming on Peacock.

When does USA women's gymnastics start?

U.S. Women's gymnastics starts back up again Thursday, with the women's individual all-around final.

Reporter Steve Kornacki breaks down Simone Biles’ triple twisting double back on floor.

When is the next women's gymnastics event?

All times listed below are CT.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

When does Team USA compete?

Here are the events featuring Team USA gymnasts:

Individual all-around final: Biles, Lee

Vault: Biles, Carey

Bars: Lee

Beam: Biles, Lee

Floor: Biles, Chiles

Where to watch women's gymnastics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC 5, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Defending all-around gold medalist Suni Lee showed up and showed out, securing a chance to defend her title. The 3x Olympic medalist will also compete in the uneven bars and balance beam finals alongside teammate Simone Biles.