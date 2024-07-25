Mallory Swanson has been waiting a long time to get back onto the international stage, and she made the most of that chance on Thursday against Zambia in the U.S. women’s soccer team’s opening game, scoring two goals in one minute.

Swanson, who missed the 2023 World Cup after tearing a ligament in her knee just three months prior to the tournament, made sure that her second Olympic Games got off to a flying start with a pair of goals in the first half of the U.S.’ group play opener.

On the first goal, Swanson received an excellent pass from Lindsey Horan as she broke up the left side of the pitch, depositing the ball into the goal to extend the American lead to 2-0.

Just a minute later, tic-tac-toe passing from Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith opened things up again for Swanson, who had to deal with limited space as she flicked the ball into the net just before she crossed the goal line, making it a 3-0 match.

Swanson has appeared in 15 matches for the Chicago Red Stars this season in NWSL action, with seven goals and three assists to her credit. She’s just four goals shy of her career high, set during the 2022 campaign.

She potted a goal in three appearances for Team USA during the 2016 Games in Brazil, but is already off to a tremendous start in Paris for the American squad.