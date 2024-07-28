The majority of the 10,000-plus athletes competing in the Summer Olympics have brought their gold medal aspirations to Paris.

However, not all of them have; some are actually on the other side of the world.

Surfers competing in the Paris Games are facing off in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia, roughly 9,800 miles from Paris. The sport is relatively new in the Olympics as it debuted at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Surfing heats will occur on the beaches of Teahupo'o, which hosts one of the stages of the World Surf League (WSL).

Men's and Women's Round 1 are both taking place on Saturday. However, it won't be your only chance to catch surfers in action.

The below Olympic schedule for surfing is in Eastern Standard Time, which is six hours ahead of the local time in Tahiti.

Date Event Time (ET) July 27 Men's Round 1 (8 Heats)

Women's Round 1 (8 Heats) 1-10:30 p.m. July 28 Women's Round 2 (8 Heats)

Men's Round 2 (8 Heats) 1-10:30 p.m. July 29 Men's Round 3 (8 Heats)

Women's Round 3 (8 Heats) 1-10:30 p.m. July 30 Men's Quarterfinals

Women's Quarterfinals

Men's Semifinals

Women's Semifinals

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Men's Gold Medal Match

Women's Gold Medal Match 1-10:50 p.m.